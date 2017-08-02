Blame game as metro cuts electricity supply to public works

The Nelson Mandela Bay offices of the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works were plunged into darkness yesterday, with the department and the municipality each blaming the other.

Unresolved issues over electricity bills resulted in power to the department’s offices in the metro being cut, forcing officials to leave work early.

Public Works spokesman Mpumzi Zuzile attributed the problem to incorrect billing, saying: “Some of the properties [the municipality refers] to, do not belong to public works.

“They belong to other departments like agriculture or social development.”

While those departments were responsible for their own electricity bills, he said, the metro kept on billing public works.

“Our own debt is only R6-million, which is broken down into R3-million a month.

“It has not been paid because we are awaiting outstanding documentation from the metro.