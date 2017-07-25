“Morning has Broken” singer/songwriter Cat Stevens‚ who gave up the music business for decades after a spiritual quest which saw him change his name to Yusuf Islam when he converted to Islam‚ has announced he will be performing in South Africa later this year.

“I’m excited to announce I’ll be touring South Africa for the VERY FIRST TIME when I bring the ‘Peace Train Tour’ to you this November‚” he announced on his social media pages.

The tour commemorates the 50th Anniversary of his first major hit single and debut album Matthew & Son released in 1967. He went on to superstardom with hits including “Wild World”‚ “Where Do the Children Play?” and “Moonshadow”.

After a bout of tuberculosis‚ introspection and focusing on family life‚ he spent much of his time on charitable work‚ including Muslim educational and humanitarian projects. He returned to the music business about a decade ago.

The British born entertainer‚ who was induced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three years ago‚ will be putting on shows in Cape Town‚ Pretoria and Durban.

The tour dates are: 9 November at GrandWest; 12 November at Sun Arena‚ Time Square‚ Menlyn Maine; and 15 November at Durban ICC Arena.

Tickets go on sale at Computicket this Thursday‚ July 27.