‘Kidnapped’ baby’s dad will tell all today

A Port Elizabeth father whose baby was allegedly abducted by three men from whom his wife accepted a lift on Sunday said he would hold a media conference today to tell their story.

Fielding questions and phone calls from reporters at their Motherwell home, the child’s father, who was identified only as “Tatu’Nala”, said he did not want to have to repeat the story of the child’s abduction over and over again.

At the time of the abduction, Tatu’Nala – a policeman – was in Cradock.

“I don’t want different versions of the story coming out and I don’t want to keep rehashing the story because this is still fresh and I don’t want reporters bothering my wife with questions because she is still very traumatised by what happened,” Nala said.

Still visibly shaken by the alleged abduction on Sunday, the child’s mother – who declined to give her name – said it would be better to return to their home today as suggested by her husband.

This was because she felt she would not be able to recollect the events that led to her baby’s abduction correctly.