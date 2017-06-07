N2 between Plett and Knysna closed due to fires

The Garden Route is burning with several fires ranging from Plettenberg Bay to Mossel Bay.

Strong winds due to the massive storm passing over the Western Cape are fanning the flames and making containment nearly impossible.

About 13 houses have already been evacuated near Knysna so far and the N2 between Plett and Knysna has been closed due to low visibility since Wednesday morning.

According to authorities Eden emergency services have been deployed to deal with a fire in the Uniondale area.

Firefighters are also battling a fire in the Karatara and Sedgefield area.

A fire in a plantation just outside Knysna near Kruisfontein is burning out of control and has brought traffic to a standstill. Local authorities have closed the road until further notice. About 13 houses in the nearby Springveld have also been evacuated.

There are also fires in Kranshoek outside Plett, Kruis River in the Hessequa, one I’m Herbertsdale near Mossel Bay, Ebb and Flow Wilderness.