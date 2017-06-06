Woman killed after car veers off road
A woman was killed and another admitted to hospital after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned in Uitenhage at the weekend.
Annelize Marais, 45, died in the crash in Cuyler Manor Road at about 9.45pm on Sunday.
She and a friend were on their way home at the time of the accident.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart confirmed Marais was driving the Mazda, while a friend was a passenger.
“It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and rolled,” she said.
“The woman [Marais] died on the scene and her passenger was taken to hospital.”