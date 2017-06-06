Latest:
Suspects nabbed soon after burglary

Gareth Wilson 0 Comment

Three suspected burglars were caught shortly after breaking into a house in Westering yesterday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a neighbour had spotted a bakkie outside a house at 9am and called the owner.

“The owner alerted the police but, on arrival, the bakkie and suspects had gone,” she said.

“The house had been ransacked with three televisions, jewellery, clothing and other electronic equipment stolen.”

Naidu said that by late morning, three suspected burglars had been arrested following a raid on a house in Wells Estate, Motherwell.

The suspects, aged between 39 and 42, will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

