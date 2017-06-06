It’s the latest must-have accessory for youngsters across the globe and some would say that the fad is ‘spinning’ out of control.

Fidget spinners – marketed as stress relievers for children with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder – have become so popular that schools throughout the world are banning them as fast as they are spinning off shelves, the Sunday Times reported.

via GIPHY

Experts, young and old, have managed to get the triangular-shaped device, made of either metal or hard plastic, whirling on flat surfaces, fingertips and noses – yes noses.

How long will the craze last? We don’t know. But this is everything you need to know about the fidget spinner:

