Sewage threat to the Baakens

Growing health fears and wildlife flee the once pristine valley as regular spills pollute the river

Sewage spills in the Baakens River are damaging one of Port Elizabeth’s most valuable natural assets, raising concerns over the health and safety of residents and wildlife living in close proximity to the valley.

Despite municipal officials patrolling the Baakens Valley on a regular basis, conservation groups are still reporting major sewage spills, while animal control specialists have their hands full with wild animals fleeing from the valley and seeking refuge in residential areas.

Baakens Valley Preservation Trust member Vince Jearey moved to Sunridge Park more than 30 years ago and has witnessed the Baakens River steadily deteriorating.

“At first, there was some pollution – some illegal dumping, sewage spills, that kind of thing – but nothing too rough,” he said.

“But, in recent years, it has become worse and I fear we are causing irreparable damage to this beautiful natural resource of ours.”

Jearey, who walks along a stretch of the Baakens near Sunridge at least once a week, said he often found raw sewage flowing down the river.

He recalled a particularly bad incident in March when sewage was flowing from a municipal pump station in the valley.

“There was so much sewage and contaminated water flowing into the river that it actually elevated the water level of the river. The smell was unbearable,” he said.

The trust believes over-development along the valley, and ageing infrastructure unable to carry the increased load, is to blame for the regular pollution.

Wildline’s Arnold Slabbert shares the Preservation Trust’s concerns as he has seen a range of wildlife species disappear from the valley due to the deteriorating conditions.

He said he had his suspicions for a long time, but a recent trip into the valley, attempting to reunite a rescued juvenile otter with its mother near Sunridge last month, confirmed what he had feared.