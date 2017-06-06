Rescuers find body of angler
The body of a 16-year-old angler was found floating in the shallows of the Swartkops River at about 8am yesterday.
Nelson Mandela Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said the water emergency rescue committee was called to the scene following reports of a body floating in the Swartkops River.
Police identified the teenager as Gernino Moos, of Arcadia.
“Access to the scene was initially challenging but the Bluewater Bay Lifesaving Club provided a motorised rubber duck for the rescue workers,” Botha said.
He said that Moos was declared dead on the scene.
Rescuers said Moos’s fishing rod was found near to where his body was located.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said no foul play was suspected.
“It appears that he had gone fishing with relatives on Saturday,” he said.
“The group continued to fish throughout the night but lost track of each other due to poor light.”
Asked about the cause of death, Beetge said the postmortem first needed to be concluded.
“It is being treated as an inquest case but, should other details emerge, the investigation will be changed,” he said.