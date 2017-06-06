Rescuers find body of angler

The body of a 16-year-old angler was found floating in the shallows of the Swartkops River at about 8am yesterday.

Nelson Mandela Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said the water emergency rescue committee was called to the scene following reports of a body floating in the Swartkops River.

Police identified the teenager as Gernino Moos, of Arcadia.

“Access to the scene was initially challenging but the Bluewater Bay Lifesaving Club provided a motorised rubber duck for the rescue workers,” Botha said.

He said that Moos was declared dead on the scene.