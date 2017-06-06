R80m transformation for Bethelsdorp High

‘Temporary structure’ to be revamped after 45 years

One of the oldest schools in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, Bethelsdorp High, is receiving an R80-million revamp which promises to make it the most stateof-the-art school in the area when completed in 2019.

Principal Leon Arendse said the school was built in 1972 from prefabricated materials as a temporary solution, after the forced resettlement of coloured people from areas such as South End by the apartheid government.

“At the time, they said the school would only be used for 15 years,” he said.

“They said 15 years was the lifespan of the temporary structure.

“The school is now 45 years old so this is long overdue.

“There was some refurbishment in the 1980s but the existing school should have been demolished long ago.”

Arendse said contractors took over the site in February and were demolishing the old Bethelsdorp Technical College section, where the new school would be built.

The school will consist of 27 classrooms, to be built over eight blocks.

It will also have a modern computer room, a new library, a hospitality classroom with its own kitchen, a mechanical workshop and an engineering graphics and design hall.

There will be biology and science laboratories and a multipurpose hall.

Each lab and workshop will have its own office and storeroom.

“There will also be a new tuckshop with a separate dining hall for the school nutrition programme,” Arendse said.

“There will be another dining hall big enough to accommodate 200 people which will be used for special occasions.”

Once completed, the school would be the only comprehensive school in the northern areas, and would offer subjects such as mechanical engineering and hospitality, he said.

It will also have a new administration block with offices for the principal and two deputy principals, a counselling boardroom, a strongroom, a storeroom, a staffroom, staff kitchen, and male, female and disabled bathrooms.