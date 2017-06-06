Probe into girl’s racist rant

The girl is thought to have made the comments after her name was spelled incorrectly by a group of her peers.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana has vowed to get to the bottom of a racist rant at Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School.

The voice notes‚ understood to have been sent from the girl to another person‚ state: “I am so offended right now. F ****** k k ***** s don’t know how to pronounce my name. They are going to get it from me on Monday.

“At the end of the day I have to put up with the whole flippin grade. Flippen k ***** s not knowing how to flippen spell and pronounce my name because you’re not in my shoes right now.”

Dlungwana said an investigation into the incident was under way.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any acts of racism and we will get to the bottom of this matter‚” he said.