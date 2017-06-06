Police union threatens to close 10111 call centres over pay dispute

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has threatened to close down all 10111 call centres across the country unless demands such as salary increases are met.

The threat came ahead of a planned march and go-slow arranged by Sapu for today.

The 10111 call centres – which are manned by clerks and police officials – are considered the backbone of the police, bridging a link between callers who need help and officers on the beat.

The march will see control room staff walk from Church Square in Pretoria to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s nearby office.

Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere said: “All other 10111 employees in the country will be joining the call by presenting memorandums in their provinces.”

Asked if the march was considered a strike or a go-slow, he said that it was a go-slow and handing in of a memorandum.

The union warned police management yesterday that delaying tactics to stall the pay increase would backfire.

“We will lead hundreds of 10111 employees on a national march in Pretoria [today]. The SAPS management has unilaterally decided to place police officers in 10111 call centres, ” Skommere said.

He said this move was undermining collective bargaining and negotiating, which compromises service delivery efforts by taking police off the streets to man phones.