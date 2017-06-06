A pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School has been suspended after a racist rant shared on social media went viral.

KwaZulu-Natal department of education spokesman Kwazi Mthethwa confirmed on Tuesday that the girl’s parents had been informed in writing.

“The child will be placed on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation‚” he said.

It is understood that school management and officials from the department held a meeting on Tuesday morning about the incident.

Two audio clips of the pupil‚ who expressed outrage and used the offensive k-word‚ have been circulating on social media.

The voice notes‚ understood to have been sent from the girl to another person‚ state: “I am so offended right now…f******k k*****s don’t know how to pronounce my name…they are going to get it from me on Monday.

“At the end of the day I have to put up with the whole flippin grade…flippen k*****s not knowing how to flippen spell and pronounce my name because you’re not in my shoes right now.”

Some pupils at the school posted that they believed the rant was due to tension as the school embarked on mid-terms examinations on Monday.