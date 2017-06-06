Faku leaves ANC race to back Jonas

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nceba Faku has withdrawn from the ANC Eastern Cape leadership race and is instead lobbying for former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas for the top provincial post.

If Jonas enters the race, he will be going up against provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane and premier Phumulo Masualle who is fighting to retain the ANC chairmanship.

Despite the fact that the two slates have been up and running for several months, Jonas’s backers are optimistic that the branches will support him.

Faku forms part of an ANC lobby group, Save the Revolution, which has been taking Jonas’s name to the branches.

Faku said he had decided to back Jonas after assessing the progress of his campaign.

“When you are campaigning, you make assessments. With assessments, you make adjustments,” he said.

“When we started this campaign, Jonas was still the deputy minister of finance and a member of parliament, and that kept him very busy.

“With his resignation, it opened up an opportunity for us because of the character that we know he is.