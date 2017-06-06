Latest:
Eskom employee was murdered, police say

Naledi Shange 0 Comment
Thembisile Yende was found dead in her office at Eskom
Picture: Mboneni Zakhele Yende / Facebook

Postmortem results have revealed that Thembisile Yende‚ whose decomposing body was found in her Eskom office in Springs last week‚ was murdered.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele said: “The postmortem results show head injuries and bruises on her neck. We have changed the case from inquest to murder.”

He would not divulge how the head injuries were sustained.

Yende, 30, was found dead in her office in an Eskom substation in Springs‚ 13 days after she had gone missing.

Last week‚ her family said they suspected foul play.

