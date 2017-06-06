Cape prepares for major storm

One hell of a storm – that is the unofficial designation South African Weather Service forecasters have given the system moving into Cape Town tomorrow morning.

Gale-force winds of about 90km/h‚ 12 to 15m swells‚ and 80mm of rain are expected within a 24-hour window‚ putting city officials and forecasters on high alert.

“Residents should make real preparations for the storm and not take it lightly,” South African Weather Service (SAWS) communications manager Hannelee Doubell said.

“They should be prepared to stay inside their homes. Outside, they should tie down their belongings as we are expecting abnormally strong winds.”

Disaster Management Centre spokeswoman Charlotte Powell said they were on standby by to minimise damage should the cold front become dangerous.

City officials will also be on high alert to ensure that all roads are safe.

“Our NGO partners are ready for humanitarian relief,” Powell said

“We have plans to evacuate people who are based in high risk areas to emergency shelters if it becomes necessary.”