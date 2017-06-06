Another top-level meeting to resolve mayors’ impasse
The DA and UDM national leadership held yet another meeting aimed at resolving the impasse within the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition, in Cape Town last night.
The meeting is a continuation of one held last week between party bosses to map the way forward and resolve the challenges between mayor Athol Trollip and deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Trollip and Bobani have been at loggerheads for months.
Their dispute came to a head two weeks ago at a council meeting when the DA, with its coalition partners COPE and the ACDP, battled to pass a number of agenda items after the UDM sided with opposition partners.
Also present at last night’s meeting were DA leader Mmusi Maimane, UDM president Bantu Holomisa, Trollip and Bobani.
DA federal executive chairman James Selfe confirmed the meeting – which he said was set up by Maimane’s office.
Maimane’s spokesman, Graham Charters, said: “There have been several of these meetings attended by the DA and UDM. They are all about resolving the impasse between the mayor and [his] deputy.
“The agenda is about coming to an agreement on the way forward.
“So this is not any kind of special meeting. It is just a regular meeting between the two sides and another attempt to iron out the issues between the two men.”
Trollip said he did not ever comment on the outcome of a coalition or party meeting.
Bobani referred questions to Holomisa, who, in turn, referred the reporter back to Maimane.
Charters refused to divulge the contents of a report that was submitted at the meeting.
“For the first time, the report was tabled and submissions by each side were made in front of coalition leaders,” he said.
“However, I am unable to say what the content of the report or submissions was because I was not part of the meeting.”