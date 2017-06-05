Two killed in two Peddie shootings

Peddie police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following two separate shooting incidents in the Eastern Cape town on Monday.

According to police, an unknown gunman allegedly killed a 60-year-old man and injured two others.

Whilst police were busy at the scene, another shooting incident was reported at a nearby taxi tank.

A 52-year-old male was fatally wounded.

No arrests have been made as yet and police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to share the information.