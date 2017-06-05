Brian Molefe’s Labour Court action challenging his removal as Eskom CEO was an attempt to hold the power utility to ransom‚ the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) said on Monday.

The Eskom board rescinded its decision to reinstate Molefe as CEO on Friday.

Molefe filed an urgent application with the Labour Court at the weekend in which he asks the court to declare his dismissal unlawful.

Molefe resigned from his post in November after a Public Protector’s report which said Eskom had made certain deals with the Gupta family to benefit the family’s companies.

He became a Member of Parliament before returning to Eskom last month.

“Molefe’s sense of entitlement is seemingly encouraged by the Eskom board which should be dissolved for putting personal interests above good corporate governance and national interest‚” Sanco spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said the organisation was concerned that the Molefe saga was overshadowing the delivery of Eskom’s mandate‚ including its role as a critical and strategic contributor to the government’s goal of a secure electricity supply.

“Eskom does not exist for Molefe‚ its board chairperson Ben Ngubane or to facilitate looting of state resources through its coal supply‚ procurement processes and tenders‚” Mahlangu said.