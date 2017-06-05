Latest:
News 

Malema back in court over ‘land invasion’ call

TMG Digital 0 Comment

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s call for people to occupy or invade land saw him appear briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He is alleged to have contravened the Riotous Assemblies Act.

After a brief appearance‚ the matter was postponed to October 27‚ 2017.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement earlier that the party’s commander-in-chief had been charged “for saying our people must occupy land wherever they choose as per the Freedom Charter”.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that Malema told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014: “We are going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need the land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land… I come from Seshego. If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

He made a similar call to supporters in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema indicated earlier that he would challenge the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act.

You May Also Like

Limpopo illegal hunters fined R37,000

Allan Williams 0

VIDEO: Rescue call for baby turtles

Devon Koen 1

02: TREVOR Sanderson">
02: TREVOR Sanderson

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 