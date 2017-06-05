Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s call for people to occupy or invade land saw him appear briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He is alleged to have contravened the Riotous Assemblies Act.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema has arrived for the Court hearing in Bloemfontein for the #LandOccupation matter pic.twitter.com/SgrNBKf0nj — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 5, 2017

After a brief appearance‚ the matter was postponed to October 27‚ 2017.

Court has started and state counsel requests the matter to be postponed till 27 October, 2017 #LandOccupation pic.twitter.com/7pyccBFhT3 — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 5, 2017

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement earlier that the party’s commander-in-chief had been charged “for saying our people must occupy land wherever they choose as per the Freedom Charter”.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that Malema told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014: “We are going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need the land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land… I come from Seshego. If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

He made a similar call to supporters in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema indicated earlier that he would challenge the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act.