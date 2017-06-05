Five pupils killed, 23 injured, in school bus crash

Five schoolchildren were killed and 23 others rushed to hospital after a school bus and a bakkie collided in Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the accident happened between 7am and 8am on the R61 in Bizana near KwaBulala.

“Five people in the bakkie died on the scene and all the injured were rushed to hospital with injuries varying between minor and serious‚” he said.

Police spokesman Mlungisi Mathidane told DispatchLIVE that a case of culpable homicide was opened.

“It is still not clear how the accident happened. Police are still investigating‚” he said.