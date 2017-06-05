Drone footage: Dolphins swimming near PE harbour

“They don’t call it the ‘Friendly City’ for no reason” says Jan Jordaan following his recent visit to Port Elizabeth.

Enjoying Saturday’s warm weather, Jordaan was able to capture drone footage of a school of dolphins swimming close to the habour wall near Kings Beach.

“It was quite tricky to film this as I have no idea when a wave might surprise the drone from the side.

“It was the most beautiful day along the sea shore in PE, it’s nice not being able to realize it’s mid-winter in South Africa with a summary day like this one,” Jordaan said.

Watch the video that he describes as a “lucky shot”