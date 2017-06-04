VIDEO: Are we doing enough to protect our children?

National Child Protection Week is marked annually to raise awareness for the rights of children.

According to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), many children still remain vulnerable to abuse, neglect and exploitation.

“As a society we have a duty to do more to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society do not suffer abuse.

“It is in our hands to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation of children. By working together we can create safer and healthier communities so that our children can thrive,” Sassa said.

Grade 5 pupils at Herbert Hurd Primary School shared their views on what protection means to them.

The campaign comes to a close on Sunday.