Mom and three-year-old daughter attacked in PE home

Police are appealing to the public for assistance after a woman and her three-year-old daughter were brutally beaten in their Port Elizabeth home.

According to police, the 47-year-old mother and her daughter were found with multiple head injuries.

Concerned neighbours went to the victims’ Booysen Park home shortly after 6pm on Saturday, and when there was no answer they entered the house.

“At this stage, motive for the brutal attack is unknown and a case of attempted murder is being investigated by SAPS Bethelsdorp Detectives. The injured persons were taken to hospital,” police said in a statement.

Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brigadier Keith Meyer, has condemned the attack and added: “As South Africans we have an obligation to report violence and abuse. As we observe Child Protection Week we need to reinforce the duty of everyone in the protection of children from violence, exploitation and abuse.”

Anyone who can assist in the investigation may contact Detective Warrant Officer Ben Killian at Bethelsdorp at 082 442 1633 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line sms 32211.