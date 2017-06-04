Latest:
Leave granted to appeal conviction

A graphic design student convicted earlier this year of gunning down an off-duty police constable has been granted leave to appeal his conviction.

Nqaba Charles, 26, was convicted in March of murdering Constable Devin Hattingh, 31, while he performed private security duties in Motherwell in July 2014.

Charles was later sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison.

On Thursday, Judge Phakamisa Tshiki granted Charles leave to appeal against his conviction to a full bench of the appeal court.

Judge Tshiki agreed with the defence that another court might come to a different conclusion and find that the charges against Charles were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The application was opposed by the state.

