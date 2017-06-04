Court debate on Panayiotou video

State argues undercover recording crucial in the interest of justice

In the absence of anyone else in the vehicle where suspected wife killer Christopher Panayiotou and his former employee allegedly had an incriminating conversation, the prosecution believes there is no room for an allegation of influence.

While the defence wants to prevent the recording of that conversation from seeing the light of day, state advocate Marius Stander believes it is in the interest of justice for Judge Dayalin Chetty to have insight into exactly what was said.

He said Panayiotou’s actions before meeting with Luthando Siyoni after Jayde’s murder in April 2015 had been calculated.

Stander filed his written heads of argument with the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday, marking his final bid to have the undercover video recording admitted into evidence following a lengthy trial-within-a-trial.

In court papers he sets out exactly why he believes the recording should be ruled admissible.

Defence lawyers, who believe Siyoni was assaulted and forced to implicate his former boss, will now be given an opportunity to reply to the state’s submissions.

“How Panayiotou would have reacted if there was no alleged infringement of Siyoni’s rights is mere speculation. Maybe he would have decided to still meet with Siyoni.

“Even if the court were to find that there was indeed an infringement of Siyoni’s rights, it does not necessarily mean the evidence pertaining to the meeting must be excluded,” Stander said.

To date, Stander said, Panayiotou had not told the court why he in fact decided to meet with Siyoni.