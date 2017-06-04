Bone scans halted as new machine stands unused

Patients at Livingstone Hospital have been unable to undergo bone scans for the past two months as the old machine is broken – and too old to fix – while a new machine cannot be used because it has no housing.

Eastern Cape department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said yesterday: “The machine is old and cannot be repaired because the parts are not available anymore.

“We are in the process of installing new equipment that was delivered earlier this year.”

He could not say how long patients would still have to wait before they could get their bone scans done again.

“The installation of the new machine will take a while because we need to build a new room for it,” he said. A separate bunker had to be constructed for health and safety reasons, he said.

Cole Cameron of the Igazi Foundation, an NGO representing the interests of patients with blood cancers, said their patients were also affected by the situation.