Women abuse highest in Eastern Cape

With close to a third of women in the Eastern Cape victims of physical violence in a relationship, the latest South African Demographic and Health Survey puts the rate of abuse in the province far ahead of both the national average and other provinces.

“But I can tell you one thing. Using hashtags like #MenAreTrash is not the answer,” anti-abuse campaigner and Yokhuselo Haven manager Lindsay Ziehl said.

“It is not even true. Domestic violence takes many forms.

“Men are not the only ones guilty. Besides, we should cherish all human beings. Calling some of them trash won’t help.

“I think the most important thing we can do is to stop trying to stop domestic violence. You will never put a stop to it.

“What we need is more support for our victims. Courts should start giving heavier sentences and victims should be supported better.”

Ziehl said campaigns like 16 Days of Activism should be stopped and the money rather given to shelters.

“We don’t need more awareness of domestic violence. Shelters need the money to help the victims,” she said.

She also called for better services for domestic violence victims from the public hospitals in the metro.

“It would be great if we could introduce something like a ‘Code Pink’ and prioritise these cases. We have had some women who waited for two days to get help for their injuries,” she said.