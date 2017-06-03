Residents reject flush toilets without houses

The Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and engineering directorate is struggling to eradicate the bucket system as residents keep rejecting flushing toilets without houses.

This was revealed during a presentation by water and sanitation director Barry Martin at a human settlements committee meeting yesterday.

“[Communities] say they will stay with the bucket system until they get houses,” Martin said.

He said this view had been expressed strongly during community engagement meetings. “More and more communities are asking what is happening with housing delivery before they agree to a [replacement of the bucket system].”

Residents had accepted the eradication of the bucket system, but only if it was tied in with housing delivery, Martin said.