No welcome just a sign of the times

Welcome where?

This is the question irate Uitenhage residents are asking after signs at three of the four entrances to the town were defaced several months ago, with all yet to be repaired.

Uitenhage’s northern entrance, into Vanes Estate, was targeted by a prankster who spray-painted the word “Gotham” in blue over the top half of the bold black lettering, which reads “Welcome to”.

The lower half, bearing the word “Uitenhage”, was removed several months ago.

At the southern entrance, from Rocklands, the cemented centre block of the “Welkom in Uitenhage” sign has been destroyed.

The incident had been reported to the municipality several weeks ago, according to Ward 51 councillor Pieter Terblanche.

Niven’s Bridge, which serves as the eastern entrance, near Volkswagon SA, is also in a fragile state with pieces of guard rail missing from the bridge and piles of litter scattered along the river below.

“I am aware of the situation and I have reported to it to the municipality. While I have not received exact dates as to when those entrance signs will be attended to, I have been told that it is on the municipality’s to-do list,” Terblanche said.