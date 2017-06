A 30-year-old man drowned on Friday in a farm dam near Port Alfred.

NSRI rescue swimmers rushed to the dam and free dive searched for him.

The man was found but efforts by paramedics to resuscitate him failed‚ said Juan Pretorius‚ station commander for NSRI Port Alfred.

“Sincere condolences are conveyed to the family and the farm community‚” he said.

His body was taken to the forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket.