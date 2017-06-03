Home Affairs fiddler set to lose all

A Home Affairs official who registered fictitious people and then “killed” them off to claim life insurance payouts is now set to lose her home and cars after the state was given the go-ahead to recover the stolen cash.

The Port Elizabeth High Court ordered Ntombifikile Luzipho and any other person in possession of her assets to surrender them to the court-appointed curator to be sold off.

Luzipho, 47, who is serving an eight-year jail sentence for fraud, was inventive in the way she disposed of her fabricated people – from having them drown to being victims of hit-and-run accidents.

The single mother has already served nearly two of the eight years.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Nkululeko Ndzengu said the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) had obtained a confiscation order in August 2015, with Luzipho given 14 days to pay up an agreed-upon amount of R79 000.

However, to date – almost two years later – she had still not done so.

Ndzengu said the curator bonis, Mike Timkoe of Timkoe Trustees, would ensure that the property confiscated would yield the highest market-related return in the most cost-effective manner.

An amount of R79 000 needed to be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

Any excess money, after Timkoe had subtracted his fees, would be paid back to Luzipho.