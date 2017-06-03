Gap year turns into big charity drive

When Bay teen Amy Erasmus finished matric last year she had no idea what she wanted to do, so she took a gap year – and found she had way too much time on her hands.

Not keen on sitting idly by, the bubbly 19-year-old set to work helping local charities, surprising even herself with how much she was able to achieve.

She said: “I would see people standing at a robot somewhere and my heart would sink because I desperately wanted to help.

“A group of friends and I went to help at a soup kitchen in Malabar [and] then I thought to myself that this is want I wanted to do and that I had the time.”

From there, she set up a Facebook page – Keep Caring – calling for donations of food and clothing.

To date she has collected almost 3 000 items of clothing, 256kg of food, four boxes of shoes and more than 30 blankets.

Erasmus said working out the logistics of running a small-scale charity drive was a little daunting, but she had no regrets.

“Once I started plotting the logistics the only thing missing were easily accessible drop-off points.

“One of the first people I phoned was Jamie Brits from Houdini. Jamie not only was super keen to join me, but allowed me to make use of all the Houdinis in PE as drop-off points.

“The poster was then made, printed and dropped off with a big box at each Houdini branch.