EC policeman killed

An Eastern Cape Police officer has been killed in an accident after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a horse on Saturday morning.

According to police, Captain Decca Mhlelembana, 57, who is attached to Mount Fere SAPS was on duty together with another colleague.

The two members were travelling in a police vehicle with two informants and on their way to Mvuzi Admin Area, following up on information on a new case reported to the police.

Their vehicle collided with a horse and capsized.

Mhlelembana sustained head injuries and was certified dead at the scene. The other passengers survived the accident with less serious injuries, the police statement said.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mhlelembana following the incident.

“This officer lost his life while in service to his community and we will render our best possible support to his family during this difficult time”, she said.