Cain set to face new charge

Fresh pressure on suspended beach boss

Suspended beach boss Fernando Cain – found guilty of fraud in an internal probe – is expected to face a fresh criminal charge after a previous one was dropped.

Cain was found guilty in an internal process by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week of falsifying documents and failing to declare that his family members owned a company which he was giving business to.

Following a Weekend Post report last week, a check on a criminal investigation which was also launched in March revealed the state prosecuting authority had ordered the case closed as there was “no prospect of [a] successful prosecution”. According to municipal documents, invoices totalling almost R200 000 linked to contracts awarded to contractors, along with quotations, were found on Cain’s computer. The documents claim the beach manager was submitting quotations and invoices created by him from his computer and submitting them to the NMBM for the purpose of generating payments for the companies involved. The documents go on to say that Cain failed to declare business interests in a company, Mattcole CC – listed on the municipal database as a supplier – which is owned by his son and daughter-in-law. The initial criminal case of fraud opened against Cain had, according to police, no elements of a crime, resulting in it being closed off in April – a month after it was opened. Charges on the docket had also been changed from fraud to the flouting of “Municipal Finance Act regulations” – both of which he was found guilty of in the internal process.