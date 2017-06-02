Prayers answered as monster storm due to smash into Cape Town

Brollies at the ready! The words Capetonians have been longing to hear can finally be uttered.

What one forecaster has dubbed “Dik Wednesday” is expected to bring up to 80mm of rain to the drought-stricken city next week.

Surf forecaster Steve Pike of Wavescape said on Friday: “Two storms have set SA in their sights: a little one warms us up‚ so to speak‚ before the mother of a purple monster slams into the Mother City on Tuesday.

“An absolutely giant storm and swell is due to smash into Cape Town (on) Tuesday evening and Wednesday‚ with heavy and consistent rain over a 24-hour period.”

The Storm Report SA Facebook page confirmed the forecast. “We are currently monitoring a strong cold front that is due to make landfall over the Western Cape by Wednesday next week‚” it said.

“This cold front will be bringing much-needed rain over the drought stricken areas of the Western and Northern Cape.

“Current weather models suggest that some places could see as much as 80mm of rain‚ with most rain expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape and the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape.

“Snowfall is also expected over most high peaks of the Western Cape with moderate to heavy falls over Matroosberg.

“We also expect the tail end of another cold front to hit the Western Cape on Sunday‚ also bringing with it some light to moderate rainfall.”

– TMG Digital/TimesLIVE