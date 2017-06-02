Metros child-trafficking hotspots

Nine investigations in progress in Eastern Cape, but state funding to NGOs like Childline slashed

Port Elizabeth and East London have been identified as the child-trafficking hotspots in the province, with nine investigations currently on the go.

This, coupled with a disturbing upswing in cases of child abuse and murder, had led Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi to launch a campaign against child abuse, her spokesman, Mzukisi Solani, said.

Child Protection Week is being marked this week.

Solani said that over the past two years the department had recorded more than 600 cases of child abuse in the province.

“The reality of child trafficking in the province has led to a specialist police unit launching nine investigations into human trafficking, with Port Elizabeth and East London the hotspots.”

While the department acknowledges the dire situation, those working for non-governmental organisations say its decision to slash budgets has exacerbated the situation.

Childline Eastern Cape director Aisha Abrahams said the organisation, which offers counselling to 10 000 abuse and rape survivors every year, was restricting services on the back of a reduced subsidy.

Abrahams yesterday said they had received no feedback from the Department of Social Development since they first raised their concerns a few weeks ago.

The department’s delays in finalising subsidies for the new financial year have put several NGOs, including those that deal with substance abuse, in dire straits.

“We had to ask for a bailout to pay salaries and phone accounts this month,” Abrahams said.