Luxury group opts out of hotel deal

King Edward no longer set to fly Lion Roars’ banner after owners fail to stump up for four-star revamp

Hopes that Port Elizabeth’s iconic landmark King Edward Hotel would become part of a top hospitality group’s luxury portfolio have been dashed. This after the owners failed to provide enough funding for the big revamp.

However, the 103-year-old hotel is still undergoing upgrading and will officially reopen to the public within two months.

Eastern Cape hospitality group Lion Roars Hotels and Lodges said it had terminated its contract to manage and operate the hotel under its banner.

The group announced the contract in March when it said it was managing the maintenance and restoration of the sweeping facility, which it had expected to officially relaunch in November.

The hotel, which is owned by United Arab Emirates businessman Sheik Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Al Otaiba, is however now open for business, but will host a “grand official opening” in the next two months once repairs and refurbishments have been completed.

This was confirmed yesterday by the hotel’s financial manager, Joey Oosthuizen, who said the facility would be run as a standalone hotel under the same ownership.

The hotel would have been included in Lion Roars’ portfolio ranging from boutique and luxury hotels, to wine estates, lodges, game reserves and tours.

The hotel, which enjoys commanding views of the Port Elizabeth Harbour and the Donkin Reserve, has been closed since 2008 after it was bought by Akula Trading 184, which, according to Legal City, is a company registered by Al Otaiba, who has used the property as a private residence.

Lion Roars head Kevin Bailey said the group had been excited by the opportunity to restore the historic hotel to its former glory and operate it under its banner, along with its other fourstar products in Port Elizabeth.

“Unfortunately, the owners have decided not to invest the funds required to restore the hotel to the product and service levels required for a Lion Roars four-star operation,” he said.