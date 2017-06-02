Call for drought relief probe

Agri SA asks protector to look into how funds were spent

Unknown service providers assisting distressed farmers and erratic expenditure of allocated funds are just some of the concerns Agri SA has asked the public protector and auditorgeneral (AG) to look into.

This comes after Agri SA’s own investigation into the government’s drought relief efforts left them with more questions than answers.

Farmers across the county are still in the throes of the worst drought South Africa has experienced in decades, resulting in severe grain shortages, forced livestock sales, livestock losses and a devastating impact on their financial stability.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria yesterday, Agri SA executive director Omri van Zyl said their investigation into the spending of the government’s drought relief money left them with more questions than answers, and they hoped the public protector and AG could provide some clarity.

“The public protector has accepted our report and will take the matter further. Now we can do nothing but wait and see what comes of it,” Van Zyl said.

According to its report, money was wasted through the appointment of service providers who knew very little or nothing about agriculture.

Some of these service providers, appointed to supply and transport feed to struggling livestock farmers, were listed as cleaning and construction companies.

In the Eastern Cape, a company by the name of Cropland Agricultural Equipment, based in Gauteng, was contracted to deliver feed to farmers.

However, Van Zyl said no information could be found on the company.

A Legal City search showed that Cropland Agricultural Equipment was in the process of being deregistered.

Attempts to contact the company’s director, Gershom Ramazan, were unsuccessful.

In some provinces, the wrong feed was delivered to farmers, while feed was found dumped in the Free State.

Agri SA further claimed feed prices were inflated to benefit the service providers and departmental officials took some of the feed for themselves.

Despite R265-million spent by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform on relief programmes‚ farmers have told devastating stories of how they had received only enough feed to feed their livestock for one day.