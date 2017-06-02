Billion Group opens R130m three-star hotel in Mthatha

A newly built multimillionrand three-star hotel – owned by a rural-born billionaire – was launched in Mthatha this week and its doors officially open to the public today.

The R130-million Mayfair Hotel, with 96 rooms and owned by Mthatha-born business mogul Sisa Ngebulana, is part of a bigger property development project planned for Mthatha.

His first project, the 60 000m² BT Ngebs Mall, named after his grandfather, was launched in 2015. His Billion Group spent R1.4-billion on the mall.

The development is conveniently located along the soonto-be constructed N2 bypass and nestled between the Mthatha CBD, Kwezi, Mbuqe and the industrial area, Vulindlela Heights.

It is also opposite the Mthatha Stadium, which is also undergoing a facelift, being done by the government.

Another major development close by will include high-rise flats overlooking Mthatha.

All this and more are part of Ngebulana’s R16-billion investment earmarked in the next 10 years for Mthatha, East London and Port Elizabeth.

The hotel has a luxury threeroom penthouse at R10 000 a night, a two-room presidential suite at R5 000 a night, two executive suites at R2 300, as well as 88 suites for R1 495 and several conference halls.

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, OR Tambo district mayor Nomakhosazana Meth, Tourism SA head Sisa Ntshona, Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase and abaThembu Queen Nocollege Dalindyebo all agreed at the opening on Wednesday night that the hotel and the other projects to be undertaken would be a big boost for the Eastern Cape economy.

Ngebulana said while the three-storey Mayfair was a three-star business hotel, the attention to design and detailing would ensure that guests were pleasantly surprised.

Mthatha had huge buying power and a lot of economic potential, he said.