Axe drops on embattled acting top cop Phahlane

Minister Mbalula steps in after claims of illegal activities ‘tarnished the SAPS’

Embattled acting police chief Khomotso Phahlane was removed from his post last night and is also fighting to keep his permanent position on the force. He was removed with immediate effect as acting national police commissioner and has been given two days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from his position as the SA Police Service’s head of forensic services.

This was announced in Cape Town last night by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

His removal as acting commissioner and his imminent suspension follow serious allegations of money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice and racketeering, which are being probed by the police watchdog body, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Phahlane has been replaced by Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba, who was until now the SAPS divisional head of the Management Intervention Unit.

Mbalula informed President Jacob Zuma that Phahlane’s presence tarnished the SA Police Service.

“I informed His Excellency‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ that the general’s continued holding of office negatively impacts on the ministry and department for which I am responsible‚” Mbalula said.

He said the serious allegations of misconduct affected Phahlane’s fitness to hold office.

“The allegations against Lieutenant-General Phahlane raise questions of conduct that would be inconsistent with expectations that attend those who hold leadership in our police service‚” Mbalula said.

“I am duty bound to make it clear that Lieutenant-General Phahlane has a right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.