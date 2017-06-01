School kids welcome gift of shoes

Today 50 schoolchildren are heading off to school with brand new shoes, thanks to a group that identified a need.

Parents and teachers from Zwide’s Emsengeni Primary School came out in numbers to witness the handover yesterday by the Lephuphalethu Foundation. Lephuphalethu founders Sechaba Lehana, Langa Hafana, Nkokheli Yonke and Thamsanqa Nyathi, all 39, were welcomed with cheerful chants. Nyathi said: “We’re a group of friends from different Port Elizabeth townships. “[Starting this foundation] was our way of giving back to our community. “We’ve donated blankets and held other drives before, but this time we wanted to do something encouraging.