Police arrest “Walmer’s most wanted”

Police have arrested the man referred to as “Walmer’s most wanted suspect” following a joint operation during the early hours of this morning.

In the joint operation between members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit, Visible Gang Intervention Team and Tactical Response Team, three suspects were arrested at a house in Polar Park in Booysen Park, Bethelsdorp.

Luthando Mtati, 25, his girlfriend, 21, and one other suspect aged 22 were detained for further investigation.

Mtati, alias Libo, was first arrested in December last year after he and two other suspects allegedly robbed a man at the Arlington tip in Victoria Drive, Walmer.

Mtati was granted bail in January this year but in March he failed to comply with his bail conditions. A warrant for his arrest was then issued.

At this stage investigators in Bethelsdorp and Walmer are probing possible links to other cases in which Mtati and the other suspects might be implicated.

According to police two firearms (both stolen in Walmer in April) and other suspected stolen property was seized during the operation in Booysen Park last night.

The goods included TVs, a cell phone, brand-name takkies, surround-sound speakers, amplifiers, remote controls, bedding, jewellery, a bullet-proof vest and perfumes.

The Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brigadier Keith Meyer, has applauded the team involved in effecting the arrests.

“Our men and women in blue are relentless in the fight against crime, and we will not rest until those perpetrators who continue to instil fear and deprive our communities of their possessions are safely behind bars,” Meyer said.

“Communities are urged to report any suspicious activities to the police as it is only if and when the police and the community work together that crime can successfully be curbed,” he said.