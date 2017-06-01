The decision to rescind Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom chief executive was not a reflection of his capability‚ but there are no plans to reappoint him elsewhere in government‚ the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) set up to investigate his position has said.

The IMC‚ headed by Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ announced that they had found the decision to reappoint Molefe earlier this month had been wrong‚ and this had been done without the approval of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Brown has directed the Eskom board to rescind the decision and notify Molefe.

She said an acting chief executive would be appointed in 48 hours.

Brown said she was returning to meet the board following the press conference to iron out the details of Molefe’s departure and could not comment on what sort of financial compensation he would be given‚ if any.

Molefe stepped down as Eskom chief executive in November following the release of the public protector’s state of capture report. He was sworn in as an ANC MP in February. He returned to Eskom in May‚ but his reinstatement was immediately challenged in court‚ by among others the EFF and DA.

Eskom admitted in court papers that Molefe had erroneously been allowed to take early retirement. His contract does not allow retirement before the age of 55. Molefe is 50.