Leaked e-mails show how the Gupta family pulled out all the stops to stage a lavish wedding for their business partner and President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ with their company‚ Sahara‚ even footing some of the bills for the wedding.

Duduzane married Shanice Stork in Durban in May 2015 at the Fairmont Hotel‚ Zimbali‚ followed by a traditional ceremony at his father’s homestead in Nkandla.

The leaked e-mails give an insight into the close relationship between the Guptas and the president’s son which has long been a subject of controversy.

The plans for the wedding were handled at the top, with the Guptas appointing Oakbay acting chief executive Ronica Ragavan the “technical point of contact with suppliers and service providers”.

Gupta attorneys were roped in to deal with contracts and payments while Ragavan handled drawing up plans for the fancy function‚ “venue liaison and marquee dimensions and drawings etc”.

Documents show that the Gupta family companies paid more than R500 000 for a stage and lighting for the event which included a 3m floating stage in the massive pool at Zimbali.

A special stage had to be erected with an aisle on the water for the bridal party with a canopy draped in flowers in the middle.