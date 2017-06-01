Latest:
Man robbed in front of security guard

A gang of five men allegedly managed to rob a man right in front of a security guard early yesterday, claiming that their victim had robbed them.

The five were arrested after trying to speed away from police following the 1am attack on the man, 25, in Summerstrand.

The victim was ambushed by the robbers driving a Mazda near Admiralty Way’s Mercado Shopping Centre.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “The man [ran] to the security [guard] at the shopping centre. The five men in the car claimed that the man had tried to rob them.”

All five are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

