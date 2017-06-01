Four bogus cops held after robbery
Four robbers posing as policemen were arrested soon after robbing a couple in their Wells Estate home on Tuesday night.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men had robbed the husband and wife inside their Mayile Street home.
After the incident, Beetge said, the men were seen speeding off in a blue Opel Corsa and a red Chevrolet Aveo.
“The vehicles were stopped on the Addo road, near Motherwell,” he said.
The four men, aged 21, 23, 24 and 25, were arrested and a toy gun was confiscated. They are due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court today.