Latest:
News 

Four bogus cops held after robbery

Gareth Wilson 0 Comment

Four robbers posing as policemen were arrested soon after robbing a couple in their Wells Estate home on Tuesday night.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men had robbed the husband and wife inside their Mayile Street home.

After the incident, Beetge said, the men were seen speeding off in a blue Opel Corsa and a red Chevrolet Aveo.

“The vehicles were stopped on the Addo road, near Motherwell,” he said.

The four men, aged 21, 23, 24 and 25, were arrested and a toy gun was confiscated. They are due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court today.

You May Also Like

No security wall for Rhodes campus

Roxanne Henderson 0

Concern at ‘seasonal’ spike in crime as NMMU reopens

Deneesha Pillay 0

Making new friends are Chloe Young 6">Picture Eugene Coetzee
Making new friends are Chloe Young 6

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 