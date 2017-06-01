136 schools in province to close soon

Department of Education conference hears details of rationalisation project

As part of its rationalisation of schools in the province, the Eastern Cape Department of Education will close 136 small and unviable schools this month.

According to project manager Jonathan Godden, while 187 schools were identified for closure last year, the 136 had completed public participation processes.

The affected pupils would report for school elsewhere after the June holidays.

Godden said none of the schools facing closure were in the newly formed Nelson Mandela Bay education district – with some located in the previous Uitenhage district and the Tsitsikamma area.

Closing schools was a slow, detailed process, he said.

Godden gave a presentation on the rationalisation project at the department’s User Asset Management Planning Conference taking place at the Boardwalk ICC.

The conference aims to guide officials through the department’s 10-year infrastructure plan.

He said a major challenge to the delivery of quality education was the large number of schools, all requiring staff and services.

“The average number of learners at a school in Gauteng is 983 while the average number in the Eastern Cape is 347.

“The average number of teachers for a school that size is 10 which means one principal and one HOD [head of department],” he said.

“The Gauteng schools qualify for 30 teachers with numerous HODs, which means they have an effective school management team.”

He said the fewer the pupils and the lower the staff component, the more expensive it was to provide basic education to every pupil.

“We now have a situation where we have overcrowded schools in urban areas which are understaffed due to the number of smaller schools elsewhere in the province.

“We need to graduate smaller schools into medium-sized schools and medium schools into larger schools, and close the very small schools.”

Godden said 1 902 small and unviable schools would be closed in the province over the next 10 years.

“We have followed two tracks. Those identified for immediate closure have not created the need for scholar transport, hostels or additional infrastructure.”