Owner angry after pitbull euthanised
Pet ‘killed without consent’ after attack on neighbour’s dog
A pitbull owner is crying foul after returning home on Monday afternoon to discover her dog had been euthanised in the wake of an attack on the neighbour’s Border collie, leaving it limping but alive. Chaos erupted in Gysman Crescent in Bloemendal after three-year-old pitbull Papa scaled a 2m wall and attacked Bakkies, a five-year-old Border collie.
While neither owner was home when the incident occurred, resident Anastasia Marriday, who notified authorities, said the ordeal continued for about two hours before Papa was caught and taken away.
Papa’s owner, Nicole Swartz, alleged her dog was on a thick leash, and could only escape if the lock had been tampered with.
“Someone was trying to steal him. Nobody asked my permission, or even notified me that they were going to kill my dog,” she said.
“I received calls while I was at work about what was going on, but my aunt said she would be home soon and sort things out.”
Swartz had left Papa at the home of her aunt, Noeleen Moodley, about three weeks ago after she moved into a complex in Parsonsvlei that does not permit pets.
“When I got there she told me the dog had been taken and euthanised,” she said.
“Papa has never been an aggressive dog. He was probably just panicked by what was happening.
“They just killed him, without any thought or consent.”
However, SPCA chairwoman Deirdre Swift said the municipal animal control unit was acting within its mandate and had implemented the bylaws associated with the handling of an aggressive dog.
“The SPCA was acting under the instruction of the municipal animal control unit,” Swift said.
“According to information from the unit, the pitbull was picked up by the unit and dropped at the kennels [on Monday] with documentation instructing that the dog be euthanised. The bylaws also state that the municipal animal control unit has the authority to put an animal down if it is an immediate threat to other people or animals.
“Giving the owner notification is not a requirement.”
Bakkies’ owner declined to be named but said should his dog not recover he would consider taking legal action.
“Look at this poor dog, he was in the yard, not bothering anyone. It’s been five years and we have never had an incident. This pitbull is here less than a month and it almost killed my dog,” he said.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said: “The municipality has communicated with the affected person.
“It has advised the person lodge a formal complaint with the dog unit. An internal investigation will be done.
“As far as the information received from the directorate, the correct processes were followed before action was taken.”
4 thoughts on “Owner angry after pitbull euthanised”
If you’d kept your dog properly contained this would not have happened. Sorry you failed your dog. Next time try harder.
“Tied up with a thick chain”…. heartbreaking. No wonder this poor dog was aggressive. This is a power breed who should only be owned by experienced people who know and understand this breed and their requirements. Once again it is the dog who suffers for the sins of irresponsible stupid people. For the record and dog who is tied up 24/7 is going to be aggressive. The owner should in fact be charged and fined and made to pay all Vet bills. Wishing a speedy recovery to the poor dog was attacked.
I wish it was this way USA-wide and that when a vicious dog maims or kills another animal or a human they be euthanized ASAP. There is NO need to have a vicious dog in any neighborhood. Good job on this euthanization.
Honey, you’re in South Africa right now.
Do you spend all of your waking hours looking for anything negative about one breed of dog on the Internet? It would appear so.