Owner angry after pitbull euthanised

Pet ‘killed without consent’ after attack on neighbour’s dog

A pitbull owner is crying foul after returning home on Monday afternoon to discover her dog had been euthanised in the wake of an attack on the neighbour’s Border collie, leaving it limping but alive. Chaos erupted in Gysman Crescent in Bloemendal after three-year-old pitbull Papa scaled a 2m wall and attacked Bakkies, a five-year-old Border collie.

While neither owner was home when the incident occurred, resident Anastasia Marriday, who notified authorities, said the ordeal continued for about two hours before Papa was caught and taken away.

Papa’s owner, Nicole Swartz, alleged her dog was on a thick leash, and could only escape if the lock had been tampered with.

“Someone was trying to steal him. Nobody asked my permission, or even notified me that they were going to kill my dog,” she said.

“I received calls while I was at work about what was going on, but my aunt said she would be home soon and sort things out.”

Swartz had left Papa at the home of her aunt, Noeleen Moodley, about three weeks ago after she moved into a complex in Parsonsvlei that does not permit pets.

“When I got there she told me the dog had been taken and euthanised,” she said.

“Papa has never been an aggressive dog. He was probably just panicked by what was happening.

“They just killed him, without any thought or consent.”