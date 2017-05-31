Family of slain Eskom employee to picket outside the power utility

The family of the woman who was found dead in her Eskom office at the Springs substation will on Wednesday be picketing outside the power utility to demand answers over her death.

Thembisile Yende’s body was found on Monday‚ 13 days after she was reported missing.

“We will be picketing outside the substation to demand answers from Eskom because we believe we deserve answers‚” family spokesman Mboneni Yende said.

Yende said the family would be joined by Thembisile’s friends and colleagues.

“This won’t be a violent protest. It will be peaceful picketing. We just want the answers.”

The family is yet to make funeral arrangements as it is awaiting post-mortem results.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday the circumstances surrounding Thembisile’s death were not yet known.

“We will find out what the cause of death is when the post-mortem results are out‚” he said.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE